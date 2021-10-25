Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 247,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,038,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,541 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,671,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $292.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,457 shares of company stock worth $204,932,295. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

