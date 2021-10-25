Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $185.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

