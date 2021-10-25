Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 126.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,361,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $485.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

