Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

