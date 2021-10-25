Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.97 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

