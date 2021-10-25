Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 202,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.