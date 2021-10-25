Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,543 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.