Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.45 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

