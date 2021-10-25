Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $20.70 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of PDC Energy worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

