Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

