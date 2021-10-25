Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,497 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $54.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

