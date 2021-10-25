Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 112,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35,252.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

