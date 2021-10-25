Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

