KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.56). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $134.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of -74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $139.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Asana by 90.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Asana by 135.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 57.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 118,512 shares worth $9,995,585. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.