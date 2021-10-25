KeyCorp Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $570.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.33.

POOL opened at $503.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $514.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

