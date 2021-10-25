Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.83-0.91 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

