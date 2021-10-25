Khrom Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 175,978 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. Herbalife Nutrition makes up about 8.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

