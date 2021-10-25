Khrom Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 119,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Rice Acquisition makes up about 2.0% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,621,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,376,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,708,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RICE opened at $18.27 on Monday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

