Kimco Realty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 627% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

