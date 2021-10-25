Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.22.

K opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

