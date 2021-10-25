KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLAC stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

