Knekted Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $63,907.62 and approximately $16.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

