Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.380-$0.420 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

