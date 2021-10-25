KoHo Chain (KHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,054.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $303,425.25 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

