Kommunitas (KOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $533,310.00

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $466,286.20 and approximately $533,310.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00069887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,179.08 or 1.00462180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.15 or 0.06648814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

