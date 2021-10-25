Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.86. 37,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
