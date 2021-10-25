Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.86. 37,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.