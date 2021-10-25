Kopernik Global Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.21. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.