Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 648,142 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648,142 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 18.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 2.30% of Cameco worth $175,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 407.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 379,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -648.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

