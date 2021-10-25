Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Position Boosted by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Koppers makes up about 1.5% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,847. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

