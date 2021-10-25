Kusama (KSM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $169.62 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $169.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $396.82 or 0.00626725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,585.16 or 1.00425539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.56 or 0.06607459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

