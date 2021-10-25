Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.91 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

