Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

