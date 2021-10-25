Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Tops $17.99 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Lambda has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $3.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,649,549 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

