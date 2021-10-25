Landbox (LAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $886.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 1% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $163,949.62 and approximately $886.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00070302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00102024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,860.00 or 1.00105276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.88 or 0.06616692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

