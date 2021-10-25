Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $58.50

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

