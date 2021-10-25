Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $600,905.58 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,536. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

