Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 791.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $342.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.