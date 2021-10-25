Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.32 Million Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $204.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

