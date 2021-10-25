Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLAY opened at $32.05 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

