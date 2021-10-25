Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

