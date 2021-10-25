Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,987 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of LL opened at $18.64 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

