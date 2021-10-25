Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,213 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

