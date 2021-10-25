Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-12.70 EPS.

Lennox International stock opened at $312.18 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.63.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

