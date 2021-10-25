Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $263,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 164.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.