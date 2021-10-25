LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $145.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

