Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOB opened at $72.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $74.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

