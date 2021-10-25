Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $86,508.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,670,217 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

