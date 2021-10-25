Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,374,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,939. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

