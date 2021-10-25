Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.58. 4,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

