Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 31,978 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Kernel Group accounts for about 0.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,145. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

